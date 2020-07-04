COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Justice announced it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Coronavirus Emergency Funding Program will allow eligible state, local, and tribal governments to immediately apply for these critical funds which can be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs, and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities.

The solicitation, posted by the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will remain open for at least 60 days and be extended as necessary. OJP will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received.

Grant funds may be applied retroactively to January 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules.

“In light of this pandemic, these are especially dangerous times for our law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy. “This funding program will allow our state and local partners access to critical funds as they continue the mission of protecting the people of South Carolina.”

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for this emergency funding. A complete list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations can be found here.

According to the list, the state of South Carolina totals $4.77 million in eligible funding with Richland County having $487,360 eligible allocation; City of Columbia with $255,666; Lexington County with $131,517; and Kershaw County with $32,800.