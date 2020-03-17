COLUMBIA, S.C. —

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says it is investigating 14 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

This brings the total number statewide to 47 cases in 13 counties.

RELATED: Live updates: Coronavirus in South Carolina

County location of new cases:

1 new case from Beaufort County

2 new cases from Charleston County

1 new case from Calhoun County

5 new cases from Kershaw County

1 new case from Lexington County

1 new case from Richland County

1 new case from York County

1 new case from Greenville County

1 new case from Horry County

As the state’s number of positive cases increases, DHEC says it will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence. One case previously reported in Kershaw County has been corrected to a Fairfield County case.

DHEC’s new COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

RELATED: These interactive maps show all reported coronavirus cases in the world, Florida

RELATED: Three interactive maps to track coronavirus cases in US, around the world

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.

RELATED: 'Social distancing' and 'flattening the curve': What does it mean?

RELATED: Here's the real reason the coronavirus canceled your event

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Traxler said. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously.”

RELATED: Here are the common symptoms of coronavirus

RELATED: Know the difference between COVID-19, flu and allergies

RELATED: VERIFY: You can still get COVID-19 if you have the flu. Everyone needs to take the same precautions.

DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

washing your hands frequently,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you've sneezed or coughed into.

RELATED: Handwashing takes forefront as coronavirus concerns grow, but are you doing it correctly?

RELATED: VERIFY: Hand sanitizer can protect against coronavirus, but not as well as washing your hands

RELATED: How to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

RELATED: Prisma Health offering limited drive-through coronavirus testing

RELATED: Free MUSC telecare line set up after presumed coronavirus cases