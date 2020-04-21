COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has released a list of South Carolina nursing homes and similar facilities with cases of COVID-19, along with the number of positive cases for either residents or staff members.

Of the 46 facilities included on the list, 15 are in the Midlands. Of those, Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia has the most COVID-19 patients with 29 confirmed cases in patients and/or staff. Encompass Health & Rehab in Columbia has 18 confirmed cases in patients and/or staff. The remainder of the facilities in the Midlands have less than 10 confirmed cases.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed against DHEC over coronavirus cases in South Carolina nursing homes

You can see the full list below.

COVID-19 in S.C. Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities and Extended Care Facilities | Health Care | Public Health The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has released a list of South Carolina nursing homes and similar facilities with cases of COVID-19, along with the number of positive cases for either residents or staff members. PDF, TXT or read online from Scribd Did you find this document useful?

RELATED: DHEC: 172 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths

DHEC says the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 is common in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and similar congregate facilities due to shared living and dining areas as well as limitations for social distancing.

RELATED: Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems

Officials with DHEC say the agency has worked and continues to work closely with these health care facilities to provide guidance and help implement recommendations for protecting residents and the workers who care for them.

“This virus is taking its toll on those most vulnerable to it, including our friends and family who reside in nursing homes and assisted care facilities,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “Around the country, nursing homes and similar facilities have been challenged to implement unprecedented safety precautions while also providing important care to their residents.”

RELATED: Feds to track, publicly share info on nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks

On March 13, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order that stopped public visitation to these types of facilities in order to help protect the vulnerable population of residents, the staff who care for them, and outside visitors. This order is still in effect today.

DHEC says it plans to provide the number of COVID-19 related deaths associated with these facilities early next week.

RELATED: Reports: More than a dozen bodies found at New Jersey nursing home hit by COVID-19