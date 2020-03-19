COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says it is investigating 21 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 81 cases in 17 counties.

RELATED: Live updates: Coronavirus in South Carolina

County location of new cases

Abbeville County: 1 new case

Anderson County: 1 new case

Beaufort County: 1 new case

Charleston County: 1 new case

Dorchester County: 1 new case

Greenville County: 4 new cases

Horry County: 1 new case

Kershaw County: 4 new cases

Lancaster County: 1 new case

Lexington County: 1 new case

Richland County: 4 new cases

Saluda County: 1 new case

On Wednesday, DHEC announced it was investigating 13 new cases.

RELATED: DHEC: 13 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, 60 total statewide

As the state’s number of positive cases increases, DHEC says it will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence.

DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

RELATED: Three interactive maps to track coronavirus cases in US, around the world

“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health. This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “As cases increase, we also are prioritizing identifying close contacts who are at high risk of illness from exposure and who are more likely to have serious illness.”

RELATED: 'Social distancing' and 'flattening the curve': What does it mean?

RELATED: Here's the real reason the coronavirus canceled your event

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

washing your hands frequently,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you've sneezed or coughed into.

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

RELATED: Know the difference between COVID-19, flu and allergies

RELATED: Here are the common symptoms of coronavirus

RELATED: Free MUSC telecare line set up after presumed coronavirus cases