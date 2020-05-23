COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 248 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,895 and those who have died to 425.

Five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Florence (1), Marion (1), Richland (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Clarendon County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.



Aiken (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (22), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Cherokee (1), Chester (2), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (3), Darlington (2), Dillon (2), Dorchester (11), Fairfield (3), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (30), Greenwood (3), Horry (11), Jasper (2), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (1), Lee (4), Lexington (14), Marion (3), Marlboro (18), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (4), Richland (14), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (10), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (9), York (5)

Testing in South Carolina



As of May 22, a total of 163,818 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

More than 60 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide



As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 62 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you by clicking here.

More than 140 Permanent Testing Sites across the State



In addition to the mobile testing events, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. Find a location near you – including address, hours of operation an additional details – here.

Hospital Bed Occupancy



As of this morning, 3,464 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,834 are in use, which is a 66.36% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,834 inpatient beds currently used, 430 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

