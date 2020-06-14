COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has once again beaten its own record for the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day, with almost 800 new cases of COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Sunday announced 799 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 1 additional death.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 18,795 and those who have died to 600.

The death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Jasper County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (4), Aiken (4), Anderson (25), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (21), Calhoun (3), Charleston (72), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield ( 7), Clarendon (8), Colleton (4), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (21), Georgetown (14), Greenville (140), Greenwood (31), Horry (95), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (6), Laurens (11), Lee (2), Lexington (49), Marion (2), Marlboro (5), Newberry (4), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (15), Richland (69), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (32), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (20)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Saturday, a total of 286,100 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 5,875 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.6%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

More than 75 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through July 18 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 173 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,429 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,023 are in use, which is a 67.19% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,023 inpatient beds currently used, 521 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.