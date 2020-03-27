COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 13.
The patients, who were all elderly and had underlying health conditions, were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville and Florence counties.
DHEC also said it is investigating 86 additional cases of COVID-19. Three previously reported cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other states. This brings the total number statewide to 539 cases in 39 counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 6 cases
- Berkeley County: 2 cases
- Charleston County: 32 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Florence County: 6 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 5 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
“Please help protect those on the frontlines so that they can continue to protect all of us. This includes staying home and away from people outside your household except for essential reasons, frequently washing your hands, and disinfecting surfaces, particularly ones touched often,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician.
Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and away from other people. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
