COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 13.

The patients, who were all elderly and had underlying health conditions, were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville and Florence counties.

DHEC also said it is investigating 86 additional cases of COVID-19. Three previously reported cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other states. This brings the total number statewide to 539 cases in 39 counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 6 cases

Berkeley County: 2 cases

Charleston County: 32 cases

Chesterfield County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Colleton County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 5 cases

Florence County: 6 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 5 cases

Spartanburg County: 7 cases

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

“Please help protect those on the frontlines so that they can continue to protect all of us. This includes staying home and away from people outside your household except for essential reasons, frequently washing your hands, and disinfecting surfaces, particularly ones touched often,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician.

Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and away from other people. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

