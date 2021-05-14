DHEC agrees with CDC that vaccinated people can relax mask wearing

In accordance with the guidelines, DHEC says those who are not fully vaccinated should continues to wear masks, socially distance and take all other precautions.

Director of DHEC, Dr. Edward Simmer, released the following statement in regards to the new guidelines:

“DHEC has reviewed the science behind the CDC’s recent mask guidelines, and we concur. South Carolinians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors with a few exceptions."

DHEC says that people should follow the new guidelines, including even those who are fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks in schools, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and on commercial transportation.

In accordance with the guidelines, DHEC says those who are not fully vaccinated should continues to wear masks, socially distance and take all other needed precautions. This group includes children.

Because of the effectiveness of the vaccine, spread is very low and masks are needed, according to DHEC.

At the beginning of the week, SC Gov. McMaster ended mask mandates in state schools and cities. In this order he also outlawed the use of 'vaccine passports.'

DHEC is asking South Carolinians to use the 'honor system' about their vaccination status. According to health guidance, being fully vaccinated means that the individual has received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Jansen vaccine, plus two weeks.

In Friday's statement, Dr. Simmer recognizes partners "including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and the many community organizations without which we would not be at this point." He also thanked South Carolinians for their commitment to protecting themselves and others.

Though more than 1.4 million in the state have been vaccinated, DHEC says more work needs to be done.