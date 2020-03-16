COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating five additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases statewide to 33.

DHEC says, "As the state’s case counts expectedly increase, DHEC will publicly report information about facilities and locations that impacted communities should be aware of where special precautions may be needed."

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.

Preliminary information for new cases

One new case is from Lexington County. The case is an elderly person who was a close contact to a previously reported case. This person remains in isolation at a healthcare facility.

Four new cases are from Kershaw County. Three of the cases are middle-aged individuals who are known contacts to a previously reported case and are currently isolated at home. One case is an elderly person. Investigation is underway and further details are not currently available.

