DHEC announces free surge COVID-19 testing in Columbia

DHEC, partnered with HHS, City of Columbia and UofSC will offer surge testing at multiple locations and times in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC,) along with other state and national agencies, has announces efforts to expand free COVID-19 surge testing in Columbia.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), City of Columbia, and the University of South Carolina (UofSC) announced efforts to expand surge testing Thursday.

"'I’m glad to be in Columbia to represent HHS as these testing sites are stood up, increasing access to critical testing resources," said Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. “If you or your loved ones are worried you may have come into contact with COVID-19 or are experiencing any symptoms, please make an appointment to get tested. It’s easy and free. Please also remember to continue to do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the three Ws: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”

Starting on Saturday, September 19, free testing for COVID-19 will be available at Founders Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia. The testing will be through a self-administered nasal swab.

The community testing events will be offered for up to 14 days, according to the release. All testing costs will be covered by HHS. The events will be held at the following locations:

Founders Park (UofSC Baseball Stadium) at 431 Williams St., Columbia (drive-through and walk-up)

Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21-Friday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 2300 Greene St., Columbia (walk-up testing only)

Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21-Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register to get tested, click here. Once registered, patients needs to print and bring the test voucher with them the day of testing, according to the release. There will be signage and onsite personnel to help those getting tested. Results will be emailed in as little as three days.

Testing at these partner locations is available at no cost to individuals five years and older. To receive your free COVID-19 test, you do not need to be a resident of the county where the testing event is taking place. Individuals under 16 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing. Every individual getting tested will also receive five cloth face coverings so they can use to protect others from COVID-19.

For more information about testing and to find a testing location nearest you visit, www.doineedacovid19test.com.