'I just don't support DHEC's guidance,' DHEC changes quarantine guidance for school staff

Officials say the action is being taken to alleviate school staff shortages in communities with significant outbreaks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) updated its quarantine guidance for teachers and other school staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 but who show no symptoms of the virus.

Staff members must have a negative test on day 5 after their exposure and wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

"The staffing shortages is causing all kind of disruption," said Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association (SCEA). "People are pulling classrooms, they are sprinkling people in and out. We just don’t have enough people to cover. So, I think this measure is to help that, So, hopefully that will happen, and we will have more staffing in the schools."

More than two dozen schools in the Midlands have moved to virtual learning due to staff members being exposed to COVID-19.

East said DHEC's plan is a great idea, but it raises many questions.

“How do you enforce this? How do you know who’s been on the five days," East asked. "Are they going to agree to wear a mask? Who’s going to enforce the masks? Who’s going to send out the list of exposed children and adults."

Steve Nuzum is the research director for SC for Ed. He is also a teacher for Richland School District 1. Nuzum said without a mask mandate in all schools, the guidance won't work.

"If the idea is that teachers or any other staff members are going to come back early from quarantine and wear a mask, I just don’t see that happening," Nuzum said.

He told News 19, he doesn't believe districts in the Palmetto State will consistently enforce the mask portion of the guidance.

"I think I understand what they’re trying to do, but as a teacher and someone who talks to teachers and gathers data across the state, it’s not going to happen," Nuzum said.