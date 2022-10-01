DHEC moving Columbia testing site from Bull Street to Columbia Place Mall

The TourHealth COVID-19 testing site will offer both testing and vaccinations seven days a week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced it will be moving its COVID-19 testing and vaccination site from 2600 Bull Street to Columbia Place Mall.

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, the TourHealth location at 7201 Two Notch Rd. will have eight lanes of service providing both testing and vaccines, open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The Two Notch Road location will also provide at-home saliva test kits for quick pick-up, complete with pre-paid shipping to the laboratory.