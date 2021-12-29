3,391 total new COVID cases (1,950 confirmed, 1,441 probable) reported by DHEC on Dec. 29

The percent positive is 23.8%. Data is current as of Monday, Dec. 27

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today a total of 3,391 total new COVID cases (1,950 confirmed, 1,441 probable) as of Monday, Dec. 29, 2021. There were also a total of 7 COVID-related deaths reported (5 confirmed, 2 probable).

Today's total eclipses last week's spike of 2,220 new cases reported on Dec. 23.

DHEC's numbers for the Christmas weekend are as follows:

Friday, December 24:: confirmed cases: 1,516; probable: 878; total cases: 2,394; confirmed deaths: 10; probable deaths: 0; total deaths: 10

Saturday, December 25:: confirmed cases: 2,120; probable: 1,028; total cases: 3,148; confirmed deaths: 29; probable deaths: 2; total deaths: 31

Sunday, December 26:: confirmed cases: 2,094; probable: 569; total cases: 2,663; confirmed deaths: 13; probable deaths: 1; total deaths: 14

Monday, December 27:: confirmed cases: 1,885; probable: 383; total cases: 2,268; confirmed deaths: 0; probable deaths: 0; total deaths: 0

Tuesday, December 28:: confirmed cases: 1,129; probable: 365; total cases: 1,494; confirmed deaths: 1; probable deaths: 0; total deaths: 1

Last week, DHEC reported a spike in new cases when 2,220 new cases (1,466 confirmed, 754 probable) were reported on Tuesday, Dec. 23. That number was the highest daily total of new cases since October 1.

As of Dec. 29, DHEC reports 51.7% of eligible South Carolinians have been completely vaccinated.

Free testing and vaccinations can be found at county health departments throughout South Carolina.

To find a vaccination site, or to get more information about vaccines and boosters, check out the link at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

To find a testing site, go to the link at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations. Note that some private pharmacies, health care and doctor's offices are charging or requiring insurance for certain tests.

The City of Columbia is partnering with DHEC for free COVID-19 vaccination clinics 1-5 p.m. at city-operated facilities on the following dates:

Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Thursday, December 30, 2021, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Tuesday, January 4, 2022, MLK Park, 2300 Greene St.

Thursday, January 6, 2022, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Dr.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway