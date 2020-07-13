1,532 new SC virus cases, 13 additional deaths

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 58,003 and confirmed deaths to 961.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a record-setting weekend the number of coronavirus cases in the state dipped a bit Monday, but the number of people receiving treatment for the disease continues to hit all-time highs.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Monday announced 1,532 new confirmed cases and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 58,003, probable cases to 165, confirmed deaths to 961 and 11 probable deaths.

There are currently 1,488 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 205 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Twelve of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Marion (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Bamberg County (1).

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (4), Aiken (36), Allendale (3), Anderson (46), Bamberg (15), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (34), Berkeley (85), Calhoun (10), Charleston (279), Cherokee (10), Chester (8), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (9), Dillon (13), Dorchester (82), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (7), Florence (38), Georgetown (12), Greenville (118), Greenwood (24), Hampton (3), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (2), Laurens (9), Lee (3), Lexington (92), Marion (6), Marlboro (1), McCormick (2), Newberry (6), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (52), Pickens (15), Richland (124), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (101), Sumter (29), Union (8), Williamsburg (13), York (64)

[Data: The graphic below show daily coronavirus cases in South Carolina since March]

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, a total of 553,515 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 7,230 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.2%.

Nearly 80 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Monday morning, 3,009 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,692 are in use, which is a 71.88% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,692 inpatient beds currently used, 1,488 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

[Data: the below data shows the daily number of hospital beds in use for COVID-19 patients since June 1.]

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.