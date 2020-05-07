1,463 new confirmed cases, 2 new probable cases COVID-19, 8 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717, probable cases to 130, confirmed deaths to 813, and 7 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,463 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 8 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death. There are currently 1,251 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717, probable cases to 130, confirmed deaths to 813, and 7 probable deaths.

Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), Lancaster (1), and Orangeburg (1) counties; three of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Horry (1) and Spartanburg (2) counties

The probable death occurred in an elderly individual from Lexington (1) county.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (5), Aiken (20), Allendale (3), Anderson (16), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (49), Berkeley (73), Calhoun (2), Charleston (276), Cherokee (5), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (4), Colleton (14), Darlington (8), Dillon (7), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (2), Florence (33), Georgetown (34), Greenville (168), Greenwood (27), Hampton (5), Horry (158), Jasper (8), Kershaw (22), Lancaster (8), Laurens (25), Lee (2), Lexington (71), Marion (14), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (12), Orangeburg (35), Pickens (36), Richland (116), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (11), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (25)

The number of new probable cases by county are listed below.

Lexington (1), York (1)

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 473,543 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 8,831 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.6%.

More than 40 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,387 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,296 are in use, which is a 68.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,296 inpatient beds currently used, 1,251 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.