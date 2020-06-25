1,106 new virus cases in South Carolina, 8 additional deaths

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 28,962, probable cases to 60, confirmed deaths to 691, and probable deaths to 2.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday announced 1,106 new confirmed cases and 8 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 881 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

There were also three probable new cases and 2 probable deaths. This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 28,962, probable cases to 60, confirmed deaths to 691, and probable deaths to 2.

The confirmed deaths occurred in four elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Dillon (1), Lexington (1), and York (1) counties, and four middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties. The probable deaths occurred in an elderly individual from Lancaster County (1), and an individual whose age category is still being determined from Sumter County (1).

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (9), Aiken (11), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (58), Calhoun (8), Charleston (208), Cherokee (4), Chester (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (9), Colleton (15), Darlington (3), Dillon (11), Dorchester (33), Fairfield (2), Florence (23), Georgetown (33), Greenville (126), Greenwood (10), Hampton (3), Horry (126), Jasper (3), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (27), Laurens (36), Lee (1), Lexington (47), Marion (6), Marlboro (3), Newberry (5), Oconee (13), Orangeburg (25), Pickens (13), Richland (69), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (35), Union (2), Williamsburg (8), York (36)

The number of new probable cases are listed below.

Lancaster (2), Sumter (1)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, a total of 370,794 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,536 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.9%.

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 51 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 161 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Thursday morning, 2,559 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,842 are in use, which is a 75.4% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,842 inpatient beds currently used, 881 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Everyone is at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.