Where to get a COVID-19 test in South Carolina, Dec. 7-13

With the number of positive coronavirus test results on the rise, DHEC plans testing opportunities across the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since Thanksgiving, the daily number of confirmed new positive COVID-19 cases has continued to rise. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in your region.

COVID-19 testing in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) includes the sites below. This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for the most current information.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

MONDAY, December 7

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Back Lot 139 Cadz Street, Chester

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Batesburg Leisure Center, 227 Highland Ave. Batesburg

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Teams, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

TUESDAY, December 8

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Health Dept., 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Dr. C, Richburg

10 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Rd., North Augusta

WEDNESDAY, December 9

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fort Lawn Community Center, 5554 Main St., Fort Lawn

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Team, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

December 10,

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Health Dept., 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 US-321 BYP, Winnsboro

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

FRIDAY, December 11

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, York Recreation Center, 21 White Rose Ln., York

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 US-321 BYP, Winnsboro

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

SATURDAY, December 12

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Catawba Indian Nation Longhouse, 996 Avenue of the Nations, Rock Hill

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

SUNDAY, December 13

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Team, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

MONDAY, December 7

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 19 Ward St., Lugoff (Kershaw County)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

TUESDAY, December 8

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Kershaw Health, Health Resource Center, 124 State Rd. S-28-194, Camden

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

WEDNESDAY, December 9

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Bush River Community Center, 9725 Bush River Rd., Kinards (Newberry County)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

THURSDAY, December 10

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

10 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Chalk Hill Baptist Church, 3419 New Holland Rd., Wagner (Aiken County)

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

FRIDAY, December 11

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

8:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

SATURDAY, December 12

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

9 a.m. - 11 a.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates Offices, 880 W. Moultrie St., Winnsboro

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

SUNDAY, December 13