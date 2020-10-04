COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Friday 274 new cases of COVID-19, including 5 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,065, and those who have died to 72.

The additional deaths occurred in three middle-aged people with underlying health conditions who were residents of Berkley, Florence, and Greenville counties. There were two deaths that occurred in elderly patients with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (6), Allendale (2), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (6), Charleston (15), Cherokee (3), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (7), Edgefield (4) Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (3), Greenville (54), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (18), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (10), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (23), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (35), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (16), Union (1), Williamsburg (1), York (5).

One county (Saluda) lost a case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

RELATED: DHEC now shows South Carolina coronavirus cases by zip code

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 9, DHEC says its Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,489 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,125 positive and 8,364 were negative. A total of 28,183 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of Friday morning, DHEC reports that 5,545 hospital beds are available and 6,173 are in use, which is a 52.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC released two new interactive maps with the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

RELATED: DHEC map shows area breakdown of coronavirus cases

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

RELATED: Doctors say bar soap is more effective than liquid soap, hand sanitizer

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

RELATED: How to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

RELATED: Pandemic perfect time to stop smoking, says DHEC