1,265 new COVID cases, 21 additional deaths, DHEC says

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 97,554, probable cases to 708, confirmed deaths to 1,883, and 79 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of new coronavirus cases in the state has remained relatively level over the first week of August, with no big drops, but also no big spikes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 1,265 new confirmed cases and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

In the Midlands, Richland County had the most cases with 115. Here's a look at the other counties in the area:

Calhoun (2), Clarendon (8), Fairfield (3), Kershaw (15), Lee (10), Lexington (41), Newberry (3), Orangeburg (45), Richland (115), Saluda (6), Sumter (36).

The graphic below shows the trend line of new virus cases since the virus was first detected in the state. The virus cases peaked in mid-July but have since gone down. However, they remain much higher than they were in April and May.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, a total of 824,500 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 6,910 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.3%.

More Than 110 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Hospital Bed Occupancy