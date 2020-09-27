COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in your region.
COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) include the sites below. The information is subject to change, and current as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.
Free DHEC Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit here.
- September 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- September 28, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Right Direction Church, 3506 Broad River Rd., Columbia
- September 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Kershaw County Health Dept., 1116 Church St., Camden
- September 29, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Right Direction Church, 3506 Broad River Rd., Columbia
- September 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta
- September 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- September 30, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Right Direction Church, 3506 Broad River Rd., Columbia
- September 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- September 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Kershaw County Health Dept., 1116 Church St., Camden
- September 30, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Fort Lawn Community Center, 5554 Main St., Fort Lawn
- October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield
- October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta
- October 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- October 1, 11:00 a.m. -7 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda
- October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- October 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill
- October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Fairfield Health Dept., 1136 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro
- October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Fairfield Health Dept., 1136 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro
- October 2, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda
- October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- October 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster
- October 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill
- October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield
- October 3, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda
- October 3, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- October 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- October 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill
- October 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Team, 2221 Devine St., Columbia
- October 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill
- October 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
Partner Mobile Testing Events. Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online here.
• September 28, 8:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Elgin Town Hall, 1201 Rose St., Elgin
• September 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
• September 28, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
• September 29, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., sponsored by MUSC/Clemson, Back Lot 139 Cadz Street, Chester
• September 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
• September 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Pleasant Lane Baptist Church, 12 Peterson Lane, Edgefield
• September 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Newberry Health Dept., 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
• September 29, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
• September 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda
• September 30, 8:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden
• September 30, 9a.m.-4p.m., by appointment 803-909-6363, sponsored by Affinity Health Center, Affinity Health Center, 455 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill
• September 30, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
• September 30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
• October 1, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
• October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
• October 2, 8:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden
• October 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., by appointment 803-909-6363, sponsored by Affinity Health Center, Clover First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main St., Clover
• October 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
• October 2, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
Permanent Testing Sites
There are currently 241 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you here.
Why Testing for COVID-19 is Important
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.