COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in your region.

COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) include the sites below. The information is subject to change, and current as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.



Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit here.

September 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell





September 28, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Right Direction Church, 3506 Broad River Rd., Columbia





September 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Kershaw County Health Dept., 1116 Church St., Camden





September 29, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Right Direction Church, 3506 Broad River Rd., Columbia





September 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta





September 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington





September 30, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Right Direction Church, 3506 Broad River Rd., Columbia





September 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington





September 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Kershaw County Health Dept., 1116 Church St., Camden





September 30, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Fort Lawn Community Center, 5554 Main St., Fort Lawn





October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield





October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta





October 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry





October 1, 11:00 a.m. -7 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda





October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington





October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell





October 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill





October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Fairfield Health Dept., 1136 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro





October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Fairfield Health Dept., 1136 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro





October 2, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda





October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington





October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell





October 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry





October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster





October 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill





October 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield





October 3, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda





October 3, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry





October 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell





October 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill





October 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Team, 2221 Devine St., Columbia





October 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill





October 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Partner Mobile Testing Events. Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online here.

• September 28, 8:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Elgin Town Hall, 1201 Rose St., Elgin

• September 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

• September 28, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

• September 29, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., sponsored by MUSC/Clemson, Back Lot 139 Cadz Street, Chester

• September 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

• September 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Pleasant Lane Baptist Church, 12 Peterson Lane, Edgefield

• September 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Newberry Health Dept., 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

• September 29, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

• September 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda

• September 30, 8:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

• September 30, 9a.m.-4p.m., by appointment 803-909-6363, sponsored by Affinity Health Center, Affinity Health Center, 455 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill

• September 30, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

• September 30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

• October 1, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

• October 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

• October 2, 8:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

• October 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., by appointment 803-909-6363, sponsored by Affinity Health Center, Clover First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main St., Clover

• October 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

• October 2, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

Permanent Testing Sites

There are currently 241 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you here.