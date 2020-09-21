Where can you get tested for COVID-19 in the Midlands?

DHEC has these locations available in South Carolina for the week of Sept. 21, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing weekday morning updates for COVID-19 mobile testing events and permanent testing sites at the regional level.

COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) include the sites below. The information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.

Free DHEC Testing Events

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-costand open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Monday, September 21

9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Right Direction Church, 3506 Broad River Rd., Columbia

Tuesday, September 22

9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Right Direction Church, 3506 Broad River Rd., Columbia

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Dr. C, Richburg

Wednesday, September 23

9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Right Direction Church, 3506 Broad River Rd., Columbia

9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Kershaw County Health Dept., 1116 Church St., Camden

9 a.m.- 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMY, Fort Lawn Community Center, 5554 Main St., Fort Lawn

Thursday, September 24

9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 U.S. Hwy 321 Bypass, Winnsboro

Friday, September 25

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Sun City, 2955 Sun City Blvd., Fort Mill

9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 U.S. Hwy 321 Bypass, Winnsboro

Saturday, September 26

9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medics, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Sunday, September 27

9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic, Right Direction Church, 3506 Broad River Rd., Columbia

1 p.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, St. Mary’s Help of Christian Church, 138 Fairfield St. S.E., Aiken

Partner Mobile Testing Events. Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Monday, September 21

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 4143 State Rd. S-29-294, Kershaw

Tuesday, September 22

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Bethune Women’s Club, 200 King St. E., Bethune

9 a.m. -1 p.m., sponsored by Kershaw Health, Health Resource Center, 124 Battleship Road, Camden

10 a.m.- 3 p.m., sponsored by MUSC/Clemson, Back Lot 139 Cadz Street, Chester

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Bettis Academy Park, 70 Nicholson Rd., Edgefield

Wednesday, September 23

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

9a.m.-4p.m., by appointment 803-909-6363, sponsored by Affinity Health Center, Affinity Health Center, 455 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda

Thursday, September 24

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

9 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates Offices, 880 W. Moultrie St., Winnsboro

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Cooperative Research Center, 227 Gateway Drive, Aiken

Friday, September 25

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

Saturday, September 26

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

9 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates Offices, 880 W. Moultrie St., Winnsboro

Permanent Testing Sites

There are currently 236 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.