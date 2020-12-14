DHEC: 2,364 new confirmed new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths

There were 2,364 new confirmed cases Monday, down from over 2,900 the day before.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw a dip in the number of coroanvirus cases based on the latest numbers, but the daily caseload still remains well above the numbers seen two weeks ago.

There were 2,364 new confirmed cases Monday, down from over 2,900 the day before. The data that was released, however, was from a 24 hour period ending at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The percent positive of cases was 20.3 percent, continuing a trend of more than 20 percent positive.

There were also 11 addtional deaths announced.

Here is a further look from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) of COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 236,785/17,991

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,398/353

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,126,016

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 310

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

11,633 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

20.3% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.