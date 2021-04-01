SC sets another COVID-19 hospitalization record with 2,155 patients

Another 3,492 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Monday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 2.

There were 3,492 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. That's down from a record 4,416 on Christmas Day. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,056 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 15 more reported in the latest numbers. There is also 1 probable death reported today, a total of 428 probable deaths.

As experts had projected, the huge surge in cases since around Thanksgiving and through December has led to a rise in fatalities. Typically, experts say deaths follow about 3-4 weeks after an increase in cases.

Hospitalizations also hit a new record, with 2,155 on Monday, with 419 of those patients in intensive care and 215 on ventilators.

[The chat below show the rise in COVD-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of December. The total has more than doubled in that timeframe for both hospitalizations and ICU.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 299,685/25,787

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,056/428

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,797,802

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

10,481 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

33.3% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.