DHEC encourages SC hospitals to vaccine patients 65 years and older

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has started encouraging SC hospitals to vaccinate admitted patients aged 65 years and older.

“It is within our state's best interest to allow hospitals to begin vaccinating their admitted patients who are aged 65 years and older,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “By moving up these patients who are currently admitted in our hospitals we are ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are being vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

DHEC is attempting to speed up the number of South Carolinians getting vaccinated by adding these patients 65 and holder to the Phase 1a eligible individuals.

“DHEC, Governor McMaster, SCHA and hospitals agree this will be another great step toward vaccinating our most vulnerable residents. Vaccination to these individuals can occur immediately, depending on availability of vaccine and staffing,” Traxler said.

On Tuesday during a press conference, SC Gov. McMaster said that everyone included in Phase 1A would need to either be vaccinated or have an appointment by January 15.

McMaster said he's "frustrated" with the pace of the vaccine rollout in the state and he's working to speed it up.

Earlier this week, the agency urged Phase 1a healthcare workers to quickly schedule appointments with their local hospitals to be vaccinated as soon as possible and no later than Jan. 15, 2021.

According to DHEC, since receiving the first COVID-29 vaccine in December, SC has received a federal allocation of 146,500 Pfizer vaccines, which includes 34,125 that were received just this week. To date 62,632 South Carolinians in Phase 1a have received their first dose of the vaccine and 7,698 have received their second dose. In addition, 83,844 Phase 1a individuals have made appointments as of this morning to be vaccinated.

DHEC is working with SCHA and hospitals to assess current vaccine supplies and decide when to move into Phase 1b.

According to DHEC, those who are currently not included in Phase 1a should not reach out to hospitals to schedule appointments at this time. Instead, please continue to listen for updates from local health officials to determine when it is your turn to receive the vaccine.