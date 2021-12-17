DHEC encouraging testing, vaccinations ahead of holiday gatherings

Planning the next big gathering with friends and family? Here are some things to keep in mind to keep COVID-19 at bay.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Planning the next big gathering with friends and family?

Here are some things to keep in mind to keep COVID-19 at bay.

According to Dr. Jane Kelly, the assistant state epidemiologist, families should be able to get together this holiday, but there are some precautions to consider.

"There's no scenario where there's zero risk, right? Nothing in life is 100 percent, but you can put one measure on top of another to make it as safe as possible," Dr. Kelly said.

Testing and vaccinations are an important step.

"If you're fully vaccinated and you got tested the day before or the day of getting together with someone else, that would be a very small risk," Dr. Kelly said, "but then again you have to look at the flip side of, who are you with? Is it someone who has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, or someone who has had an organ transplant and is on immunosuppressant medications? That may be where you want to pull out all the stops. That maybe you get together, maybe you give them a brief hug, but then you back off and wear your mask the whole time."

For those gathering with people outside their household, she said, getting tested one to three days before the gathering is best.

"That could be a rapid test, an at home test that you do yourself, or you could get tested at any testing facility."

Those feeling unwell should stay home, Dr. Kelly said.

"If you are sick.... People do not travel. Please do not gather with other people," Dr. Kelly said. "We have so many more ways to prevent disease than we did last year. Let's use them. Get vaccinated.... Go get your booster."

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), fewer people have been getting tested for the coronavirus over the last few months.