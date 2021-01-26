DHEC hiring positions to support COVID-19 response in South Carolina

DHEC is looking to fill jobs for case investigators, nurses, pharmacist, administrative assistants and more.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Tuesday the agency is hiring various staff positions to assist in its COVID-19 response team.

Applications for these temporary full-time positions are being taken online through 11:59 p.m. January 31.

Positions include COVID-19 case investigators, RN and LPN vaccinators, team leaders, pharmacists, specimen collectors and administrative assistance and clerical personnel. The jobs are available throughout the state of South Carolina.

Interested persons can view the job descriptions and fill out the online applications at governmentjobs.com/careers/sc.