South Carolina Director of Public Health leaves for job in Ohio

Dr. Joan Duwve had only been at South Carolina's health agency since April.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of public health at South Carolina's health agency is leaving the state for a new job in Ohio.

On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Dr. Joan Duwve has agreed to take over as the state's new Department of Health Director. Dr. Duwve is expected to begin the job on Oct. 1.

Duwve had been serving as the South Carolina Director of Public Health for just five months, after coming to the state in late April. She'd been one of the state's key experts and communicators on the coronavirus, testifying to the state legislature and appearing in news conferences alongside Gov. Henry McMaster.

The decision is a homecoming of sorts for Duwve, who went to high school in suburban Cleveland and is an Ohio State graduate.

She also previously worked in Indiana, serving as the Chief Medical Officer with the Indiana Department of Health and as the Medical Director for the Department’s Division of Public Health and Preparedness