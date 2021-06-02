DHEC launching new way to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The new online tool will allow people to directly schedule appointments online or over the phone.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC has announced they’re rolling out a new, easier way to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments statewide.

The launch comes after many have called the current system in place, VAMS, difficult and confusing.

The new way, called the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment System, or CVAS, is an online tool DHEC says is more user-friendly than the one South Carolina currently has.

"We are doing a slow roll out of that system. We’re really piloting it with some of our health departments," explained DHEC’s Senior Deputy for Public Health, Nick Davidson.

Davidson said the agency launched the new appointment system this week for a few vaccine clinic events.

"The beauty of that system is that it allows direct access to a client to pick a location, pick a time during the day that’s available and make the appointment," said Davidson.

The challenge with the current way to book appointments, through a system called VAMS, is that people eligible for the shot have to first register online, and then wait for an email that invites them to make an appointment.

With CVAS, people will be able to make vaccine appointments directly online. Plus, it’ll allow DHEC’s call center operators to book appointments for people that call and don’t have internet access.

"We’re starting small because we want to make sure we do it well, and that we work out any bugs in the system," Davidson said.

He added that they will continue adding more appointments to the system, which will most likely be for vaccine clinic events sponsored by DHEC.

Davidson said about 2,800 appointments have been made so far with the new program.

DHEC has a new COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines and to help support people searching for vaccine provider information. https://t.co/dI5rGh5Pu8 — SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 29, 2021