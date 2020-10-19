DHEC updates list of COVID-19 testing sites in South Carolina

Department of Health and Environmental Control to operate public test sites for coronavirus the week of Oct. 19, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has updated the list of COVID-19 test sites for the week of October 19, 2020.

COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) include the sites below. The information is subject to change and current as of 9 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost, open to anyone regardless of symptoms, and doesn’t require an appointment or referral, although preregistering is recommended. Get your results in 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

OCTOBER 19

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Teams, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda

9 a.m.- 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Back Lot 139 Cadz Street, Chester

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

9 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Health Dept., 1116 Church St., Camden

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

OCTOBER 20

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Dr., Columbia

9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda

9 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

11 a.m.-7 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Dr. C, Richburg

OCTOBER 21

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Dr., Columbia

9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Team, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda

11 a.m.-7 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m.- 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fort Lawn Community Center, 5554 Main St., Fort Lawn

OCTOBER 22

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Dr., Columbia

11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m.-7 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw Health Dept., 1116 Church St., Camden

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Health Dept., 1136 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro

OCTOBER 23

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Dr., Columbia

11 a.m.-7 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda

11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Health Dept., 1136 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro

9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

OCTOBER 24

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Dr., Columbia

11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Hwy., Saluda

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

11 a.m.-7 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

OCTOBER 25

9 a.m.- 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Team, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

11 a.m.-7 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

Partner Testing Events

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner testing opportunities may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

OCTOBER 19

8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 19 Ward St., Lugoff

OCTOBER 20

10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Bettis Academy Park, 70 Nicholson Rd., Edgefield

8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8:30 a.m. -2:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

OCTOBER 21

9 a.m.-4 p.m., by appointment 803-909-6363, sponsored by Affinity Health Center, Affinity Health Center, 455 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional Hospital, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda

OCTOBER 22

8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

OCTOBER 23

8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8:30 a.m. -12:45 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia

10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

OCTOBER 24

10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m.-11:30 p.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates Offices, 880 W. Moultrie St., Winnsboro



Why Testing for COVID-19 is Important