DHEC offers free COVID-19 testing in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released a list of free COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) to include the sites below.
The information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.
Mobile Testing Events
Free DHEC Mobile Testing Events. DHEC-sponsored events are always free of cost, open to anyone regardless of symptoms, and don’t require an appointment or referral, although preregistering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
- September 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- September 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- September 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- September 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- September 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Cooperative Research Center, 227 Gateway Drive, Aiken
- September 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster
- September 11, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill
- September 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
Partner Mobile Testing Events. Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
- September 7, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
- September 7, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
- September 8, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., sponsored by MUSC/Clemson, Back Lot 139 Cadz Street, Chester
- September 8, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
- September 8, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, 2221 Devine Street, Columbia
- September 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Edgefield American Post 154, 99 Edisto St., Johnston
- September 8, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
- September 8, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., sponsored by Kershaw Health, Health Resource Center, 124 Battleship Road, Camden
- September 9, 9a.m.-4p.m., by appointment 803-909-6363, sponsored by Affinity Health Center, Affinity Health Center, 455 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill
- September 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
- September 9, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw County Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden
- September 9, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Brookland Methodist Church, 541 Meeting St., West Columbia
- September 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda
- September 9, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
- September 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
- September 10, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates Offices, 880 W. Moultrie St., Winnsboro
- September 10, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
- September 11, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw County Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden
- September 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., by appointment 803-909-6363, sponsored by Affinity Health Center, Affinity Health Center, 455 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill
- September 11, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, 2221 Devine Street, Columbia
- September 11, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
- September 11, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia
- September 12, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, 2221 Devine Street, Columbia
- September 12, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates Offices, 880 W. Moultrie St., Winnsboro
- September 12, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch, Columbia
Permanent Testing Sites
There are currently 222 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Why Testing for COVID-19 is Important
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.