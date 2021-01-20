DHEC works to fix issues with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As of January 19, 317,975 total doses have been received in the Palmetto State and 172,975 doses have been administered.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a virtual briefing Wednesday to provide updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the state.

"DHEC, the CDC and operation warp speed all agree the South Carolina is reviving it's fair and appropriate allocation," DHEC's Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

Traxler said the agency is working to accelerate their efforts to administer the vaccine to every South Carolinian who wants it.

As of January 19, 317,975 total doses have been received in the Palmetto State and 172,975 doses have been administered.

"South Carolina continues to receive about 63,000 doses of vaccine each week with about equal parts of Pfizer and Moderna and those are roughly the first doses, we don't anticipate receiving more then that on a weekly basis anytime soon," Traxler said.

Traxler said they continue to have more appointment scheduled then doses available.

"The demand continues to outweigh supply," Traxler said. "We understand that it's hard to be patient and wait for appointments that may not be scheduled for several weeks out, but we are also very encouraged by South Carolinians and how many of them are doing the right thing by making their spot to revive the vaccine."

While Traxler acknowledges many folks have experienced difficulty getting appointments, she said the agency is working on simplifying the process.

"We want every vial and every dose in every vial that comes into our state being administered," Traxler said.