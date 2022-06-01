DHEC recommends COVID re-test for some who haven't gotten their results

The South Carolina health agency said an uncommunicated vendor delay is responsible for some residents not getting their tests within 72 hours.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State health authorities are urging South Carolinians who were tested for COVID between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3 who haven't received a result yet, to get re-tested after a series of recent delays.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), a backlog at one of the state's contracted labs, Premier Medical Laboratory, has left some without results within the typical 48 to 72 hour time frame.

The agency pointed to a massive increase in demand for COVID tests in recent weeks due to both delta and omicron.

"The overwhelming majority of COVID tests ― about 97% ― are processed at large, non-DHEC labs that are operating at or above capacity," DHEC announced on Friday.

And if one of those vendors sees a significant delay in turnaround time for results to the people who requested them, that vendor is supposed to notify DHEC quickly.

The state agency said that Premier Medical Laboratory didn't notify it about the delays.

"After DHEC learned this, the agency contacted Premier for more information and to work toward solutions for getting results relayed back to individuals as quickly as possible," DHEC stated.

Now, the company is "actively working" to catch up on these tests, DHEC says. But waiting may not be the best option for some of those being tested.

DHEC is now suggesting that anyone who is currently symptomatic and was tested between the specific late December and early January dates to get re-tested at one of the many sites around the state.

DHEC apologized for the delays but also called the increase in testing "enormous" at a time when the state also reports record positive cases.