DHEC announces upcoming reduction of COVID testing sites across South Carolina

A prime driver of these changes is that with increased availability of rapid antigen testing, it is now the most effective testing tool for COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that there will be a shift in its COVID-19 testing strategies at the start of March.

This new dial-back will lessen the number of testing sites provided by DHEC across South Carolina.

The agency shared that this new change is fueled by the decrease in demand for drive-through PCR testing, and the increase of the accuracy, convenience, widespread availability, and use of rapid at-home tests.

The rapid antigen tests allow people to make independent decisions when it comes to their testing results and choosing how to isolate themselves.

DHEC officials stated that starting on Mar. 15., they will no longer report daily case counts because the at-home test is not reportable. However, the agency will continue to report COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on a weekly basis.

DHEC shared the following changes in COVID-19 testing strategies that will begin on March 1: