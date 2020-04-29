COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has released a list of South Carolina nursing homes and similar facilities with cases of COVID-19, along with the number of positive cases for either residents or staff members.

In all, there are 62 facilities with positive cases for either residents or staff members in the state as of April 28, 2020. The list shows a total of 595 patients and/or staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 44 deaths in South Carolina.

Of the 62 facilities included on the list, 22 are in the Midlands. Of those, Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia has the most COVID-19 patients with 78 confirmed cases in patients and/or staff and 7 deaths.

PREVIOUS: Nursing home in Columbia reports 73 cases of COVID-19, most in state

You can see the full list below.

COVID-19 in S.C. Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities and Extended Care Facilities as of 4/28/2020 | Public Health | Health Care number of number of COVID-19 COVID-19 Name of facility Address Type cases to deaths to residents residents and/or staff and/or staffNHC HealthCare Bluffton 3039 Okatie Hwy, Bluffton, SC 29909 4 2 Nursing HomeRock Hill Post Acute Care 159 Sedgewood Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 1 Nursing HomeMidlands Health and Rehabilitation

DHEC says the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 is common in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and similar congregate facilities due to shared living and dining areas as well as limitations for social distancing.

RELATED: Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems

Officials with DHEC say the agency has worked and continues to work closely with these health care facilities to provide guidance and help implement recommendations for protecting residents and the workers who care for them.

“This virus is taking its toll on those most vulnerable to it, including our friends and family who reside in nursing homes and assisted care facilities,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “Around the country, nursing homes and similar facilities have been challenged to implement unprecedented safety precautions while also providing important care to their residents.”

RELATED: DHEC: 123 new virus cases, 15 new deaths in South Carolina

On March 13, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order that stopped public visitation to these types of facilities in order to help protect the vulnerable population of residents, the staff who care for them, and outside visitors. This order is still in effect today.

RELATED: Feds to track, publicly share info on nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks

“This virus is taking its toll on many of our state's most vulnerable, including our friends and family who reside in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “DHEC continues to work with facilities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide recommendations and guidance for best practices in controlling the spread of this disease.”

On March 13, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order that stopped public visitation to these types of facilities in order to help protect the vulnerable population of residents, staff and visitors. This order is still in effect today.

DHEC is working with nursing home facilities in South Carolina to review infection control practices, increase testing of residents and staff and group together residents with COVID-19 infections.

Several measures have been implemented statewide to protect residents and staff at nursing homes. This includes that all nursing homes are required to report COVID-19 infections to DHEC. Our disease investigation staff work closely with facilities to prevent additional cases by investigating when a COVID-19 case is reported in an employee or patient.