DHEC reports 2,220 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 23 -- highest daily total since Oct. 1

Ahead of the holiday weekend, South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control reports its highest number of COVID-19 cases since early October

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heading into the Christmas holiday weekend, South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state since Oct. 1.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, DHEC reports a total of 2220 new cases of COVID-19 (1466 confirmed, 754 probable), 23 new deaths (14 confirmed, 9 probable), and a percent positive of 11.1%.

On October 1, 2021, there were 2,239 (total) cases recorded.

DHEC and local health officials have asked all eligible residents to get vaccinated.

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist, said in an interview, "If you are sick....people do not travel. Please do not gather with other people. We have so many more ways to prevent disease than we did last year. Let's use them. Get vaccinated.... Go get your booster."

We remind all South Carolinians to take precautions over the holidays to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Learn more at https://t.co/tSJCcEhYS4. https://t.co/j86fQORTU9 — SCDHEC (@scdhec) December 23, 2021

DHEC supports the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation to use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). While the Janssen vaccine -- a one-shot dose compared to the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna -- will continue to be offered to those who prefer it, Moderna and Pfizer are showing to be more effective against COVID-19 with fewer harmful side effects.

Testing and vaccination opportunities exist throughout the state. DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Midlands Region (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties). You can get tested for free at any county health department. Some private labs, doctor's offices and health clinics have begun to charge for testing or will bill insurance.

Find testing sites near you through scdhec.gov

DHEC Vaccination Clinics are where you can receive COVID-19 vaccinations for free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. Pfizer now offered at all county health department locations.