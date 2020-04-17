COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Friday there are 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,086 and those who have died to 116.

Of the 7 new deaths, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Florence (1), Richland (1), and Lexington (1) counties. Three were elderly individuals with no reported underlying conditions from Berkeley (1), Lee (1), and Horry (1) counties. One was a middle-aged individual with no reported underlying health conditions from Sumter County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (6), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (8), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (6), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (3), Horry (11), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (2), Laurens (1), Lee (5), Lexington (8), Marion (6), Marlboro (6), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (9), Williamsburg (1), York (4) DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 16, DHEC says its public health laboratory has conducted 11,527 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, officials say 1,400 were positive and 10,127 were negative. A total of 37,640 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

DHEC says its public health laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Recovery Rate

As of April 17, 67 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease.

RELATED: Sumter grandma of 10 beating coronavirus, to be released from hospital

Not including the 116 confirmed deaths as of April 17 that have been reported, the remaining patients are presumed to currently be experiencing some phase of the illness.

This estimate has been added to DHEC's website and will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.

Updated Demographic Data

Friday’s web update includes updated demographic data for positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19. Monitoring demographic information can help direct information and resources to high-risk populations and identify any disparities that need further investigation or focus. Friday's update also includes cases in healthcare facilities and in healthcare workers in our state.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, officials say 5,225 hospital beds are available and 6,183 are utilized, which is a 54.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, DHEC says it hopes to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.

RELATED: Visiting even 'just one friend' puts everyone at higher risk for coronavirus

Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit www.scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit www.scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.