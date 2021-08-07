DHEC to release COVID back-to-school guide 'in coming weeks'

The South Carolina agency said it plans to implement the CDC's suggestions as it drafts the state plan.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the school year fast approaching and national guidance already out, South Carolina health officials plan to release their own instructions for students who will soon be re-entering the classroom.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released a brief statement on Friday detailing recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while also assuring residents that they would be releasing additional information soon.

"Students deserve the opportunity to learn in a safe environment, and South Carolina’s teachers, parents, school administrators, and other employees should also be able to work in Palmetto State schools without the fear of getting sick,” said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler.

The agency reports that the CDC guidelines come just two weeks before some schools in the state begin their fall semester.

So far, the CDC's guidance includes several points that include:

Schools fully reopening for in-person education to the greatest extent possible

Masks being worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.

Recommending schools allow for at least 3 feet of physical distance between students in classes.

Layering other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking, when distance isn't possible.

Screening, ventilation, handwashing, and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick, and getting tested to prevent the spread.

Staying home when showing signs of any infectious illness and visiting a healthcare provider for testing and care.

Contact tracing, along with isolation and quarantine when indicated by CDC guidelines.

Encouraging vaccinations for those eligible (age 12 and older).

Layering prevention strategies when necessary.

DHEC shared these guidelines and a link to the full list, but also said it is currently reviewing them for use in drafting the state's own planning moving forward into the school year. That plan will be released "in the coming weeks.