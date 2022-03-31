You could be amongst the group that DHEC urges to get the second booster shot

DHEC says the push for certain individuals to get the shot is to further prevent severe cases in higher-risk groups.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that it is recommending a second COVID-19 booster shot for certain individuals.

The reason for this push is to further prevent severe cases in higher-risk groups, says DHEC. This new recommendation from DHEC mirrors the ones announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DHEC recommends a second booster for people 12 and up who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. The agency says a second booster should come at least four months after the first one.

Individuals who are 18 years of age and older and have taken two doses of the Janssen vaccine should receive a second booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine four months after their Janssen booster dose.

DHEC also stated that people who are 50 and older and are not immunocompromised can choose to get the fourth dose, and there may be some benefit to waiting for an increase in COVID-19 levels to occur, so the booster doesn't wane ahead of a potential spike.