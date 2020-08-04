COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to get the message across to smokers that now might be the perfect time to quit as new research indicates those who smoke may experience more severe complications of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

“The immune system is the body’s way of protecting us from infections and disease, so it’s critical to keep it functioning at its best right now,” said Dr. Virginie Daguise, DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention. “Smoking harms the immune system, which is why free quitting services like the S.C. Tobacco Quitline are so important.”

DHEC's SC Tobacco Quitline, at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), provides free one-on-one telephone coaching and web-based and text message support 24 hours, seven days a week to help tobacco users quit. The Quitline can help individuals develop personalized quit plans, and free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum and lozenges are available to callers. These smoking cessation services can be accessed by phone or online, allowing South Carolinians to safely remain home during this pandemic while accessing these services.

People trying to quit smoking should be encouraged and not criticized for behavior. The "home or work" order under effect in South Carolina and the day-to-day stress of the coronavirus crisis, on top of trying to stop smoking can be stressful. It helps to realize that loved ones attempting to stop smoking at this time might be more irritable than normal.

DHEC recommends other ways to help strengthen the immune system:

Get proper sleep

Maintain a healthy weight

Drink plenty of fluids

Reduce stress

Be physically active

Eat fruits and vegetables

Avoid or limit alcohol intake

For more information and resources, visit www.scdhec.gov/quitforkeeps or call the S.C. Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.