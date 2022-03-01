Some South Carolina COVID testing sites are shutting down. Here's why

The reduction is based on the declining demand for in-person testing and the increasing demand and supply of COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen tests.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will begin reducing the number of agency-managed vendor COVID-19 testing sites across the state.

The decision was made after considering

the decline in demand for in-person testing, and the increase of availability and accuracy of at-home rapid antigen tests.

the transition of the nation from a pandemic and into an endemic, and the issuance of guidance for living "normally" with COVID-19

The schedule of DHEC closures begins Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and includes the following:

March 1-14: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with five or more non-DHEC PCR test providers such as primary care providers, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, mobile providers, etc. During this period, a total of 97 vendor sites in 20 counties will close: Aiken (3), Anderson (4), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (4), Charleston (9), Colleton (1), Darlington (2), Dorchester (1), Florence (4), Georgetown (3), Greenville (8), Horry (6), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (6), Lexington (10), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (4), Richland (9), Spartanburg (6), and York (7).

March 15: Change the frequency and type of data reporting to once per week rather than every weekday to best track where the virus' impact is most severe

Change the frequency and type of data reporting to once per week rather than every weekday to best track where the virus’ impact is most severe March 14-April 1: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with 2-4 non-DHEC PCR test providers. During this time, 30 vendor sites in 13 counties will close: Bamberg (3), Barnwell (3), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (2), Dillon (2), Greenwood (3), Laurens (2), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (2), Sumter (3), and Williamsburg (2).

April 1: Begin closure of DHEC-operated PCR sites except in counties where DHEC is the only PCR-test provider or only other such provider. In those areas, DHEC also will provide mobile rapid antigen testing services.

DHEC continues recommending vaccinations for ages 5 and up and booster shots for those who are eligible. Find a vaccination site near you on our vaccine locator or by calling our Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.