COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,661 and those who have died remains 380.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (13), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (18), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (14), Georgetown (1), Greenville (38), Horry (10), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Lee (32), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (17), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (10), Williamsburg (12), York (10).

Percent Positive Test Trends Among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed yesterday statewide was 10,715 and the percent positive was 2.6%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Yesterday, there were 11 testing events across the state. DHEC partnered with Kroger Health and Carolina Health Centers to host testing events at the state fairgrounds and Ridgespring Civic Center where 402 residents were tested. DHEC also returned to Christopher Towers and tested an additional 60 elderly residents. Currently, there are 52 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. To find a free testing event near you, click here.

RELATED: DHEC expands contact tracing to support COVID-19 testing efforts

RELATED: DHEC launches new COVID-19 mobile testing clinics

RELATED: Two new COVID-19 community testing sites in Columbia this weekend

New and Updated Impacted Facilities List

Today’s update includes a new facilities list which provides the number of cases and deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the last 30 days. This new list is a more accurate reflection of the current COVID-19 burden in these types of facilities. The cumulative facilities list has also been updated. Click here to view the lists.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,567 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,799 are in use, which is a 65.59% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,799 inpatient beds currently used, 434 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 15, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 24,937 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,010 were positive and 21,927 were negative. A total of 120,331 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

RELATED: What you need to know about mass coronavirus testing in South Carolina

RELATED: South Carolina to double virus testing, nursing homes the priority