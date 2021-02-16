COVID-19 cases are falling in South Carolina, but not as fast as in other states

While cases are falling and South Carolina's positivity rate is much lower, one doctor says new cases are still too high.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 cases are declining across the nation. And while cases in South Carolina are not falling at the same speed as in other states, they are also declining.

Dr. Helmut Albrecht, Infectious Disease Specialist, says South Carolina is declining slower than other states.

"They are falling dramatically in our state," Albrecht said. "They are just not falling as fast as in some other states."

Albrecht says while South Carolina's positivity rate is much lower, new cases are still too high.

"We don't have an easy infrastructure," Albrecht said. "It's a very rural state. We're not always the smartest when listening to science. It takes us a little longer to see the light. ... Per population we have received significant less vaccine."

What is herd immunity? When enough people are vaccinated it is harder for disease to spread. When it's your time, get vaccinated. Together, we can beat COVID-19. https://t.co/41uWefGE92 pic.twitter.com/T5E4q95wfJ — SCDHEC (@scdhec) February 11, 2021

Governor Henry McMaster says the state is on track to hit peak vaccination, just in time for summer. "Things are picking up," McMaster said Monday.

"We had some false starts getting our infrastructure up and running," McMaster said. "We're getting into a good rhythm and a pretty good stride now. But, I think in a couple of months, it will be a different to what it is now."