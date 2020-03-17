Dollar General stores have announced their plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to seniors.

From their press release, "Beginning tomorrow, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open."

Store hours according to the Dollar General website for stores in our area are from 8 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. at night. However, the website says that stores will close an hour earlier to allow employees to clean and stock shelves.

