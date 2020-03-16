COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy says it's committing $1 million to help aid in coronavirus relief efforts across the country.

The company, which took over SCE&G and SCANA operations in South Carolina, announced the move Monday afternoon. Currently, the rapidly spreading virus has caused many basic goods and services to shut down as people try to stop the disease from spreading.

The funds will support national organizations, such as the American Red Cross, as well as address local needs.

“The health and well-being of customers and employees is Dominion Energy’s top priority. We are helping customers and communities we serve during this difficult time by maintaining reliable service and providing support and relief to those affected," said Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell II. "Our contributions to these organizations will help provide the means to lessen the impact of this outbreak.”

Dominion is committing $750,000 to nonprofits to help assist the communities that are home to the more than 7 million customers Dominion Energy serves. Donations to local organizations will help address needs as dictated by response plans. Dominion Energy is also committing $250,000 to the American Red Cross as it continues to mobilize efforts to respond to the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States.

“The Red Cross is proud to count Dominion Energy as a partner to help us deliver our lifesaving mission nationwide due to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “As concerns about the coronavirus have grown here in the U.S., the number of cancelled blood drives has increased exponentially. The need for blood will continue as the outbreak grows, and we are grateful for the support from Dominion Energy to help those in need at this critical time.”

The company says its emergency plans will continue to ensure reliable energy service to customers. The company has suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. Residential customers previously disconnected due to non-payment may contact the company for assistance reconnecting service. In addition, the company is planning to waive late fees and reconnection fees and is seeking approval from utility commissions where required to do so.

Dominion Energy encourages customers to use its digital tools and other resources for routine self-service and 24-7 online account access as call wait times may be longer than usual. The company encourages customers who may be facing financial difficulties to contact us.

For more information, visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/coronavirus.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.