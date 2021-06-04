Dominion to open Lake Murray public boat ramp, beaches to remain closed

Irmo boat launch opens Wednesday, April 7; recreation areas in Lexington and at Lake Monticello in Fairfield County to remain closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Boaters can get excited, beachcomers not so much as Dominion Energy announces it will open the public boat launch on the Irmo side of the Lake Murray Dam tomorrow -- Wednesday, April 7 -- for the 2021 recreation season.

While this means you can launch, lounging on the beach in the recreation area on the Lexington side of the dam is not going to happen anytime soon. Dominion says the recreation side of the dam and the Lake Monticello beach swim area in Fairfield County will remain closed due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The boat launch at Lake Monticello remains open year-round.

Billy Chastain, Dominion Energy South Carolina Manager of Lake Management, said, “Dominion Energy is taking these steps to protect the health and safety of visitors to the parks and the general public. Boaters are urged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing and avoid gathering in groups.”

Dominion Energy will continue to evaluate the pandemic situation in South Carolina and follow guidance from health experts before any decision to reopen the parks.

Parking fees will be collected at the boat-launch area on the Irmo side of the dam from April 7 through Labor Day to partially offset the cost of maintenance, security and improvements at the parks. Fees will be $5 for all vehicles. Season passes can be purchased for $50 per vehicle.