CARROLLTON, Texas — A state employee lied about testing positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the employee reported to the Carrollton Driver License Office that they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As Texas Department of Public Safety authorities attempted to notify and work with local public health authorities, they discovered that the employee lied about the positive test.

The employee had actually tested negative for COVID-19, according to DPS.

The employee will be disciplined for providing false information.

"We are deeply troubled that any inaccuracies were provided to the public based on the information given to us by one of our employees. The department is taking additional steps to ensure that this does not happen again," a statement from DPS said.

