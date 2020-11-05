New antibody testing shows that symptoms for at least five cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were present in Ohio in January, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said on Monday.

The previous earliest onset date for the virus in Ohio was in the beginning of February. According to Acton, the state is now working to confirm whether or not the earliest cases of the virus were associated with travel outside the state. The new onset date for the virus could provide additional details as to how widespread and prevalent it has been in Ohio, with the first confirmed positive test coming on March 9.

As of Monday, Ohio has 24,777 confirmed and probable positive coronavirus cases, including 4,413 hospitalizations, 1,217 ICU admissions and 1,357 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of the state's first coronavirus case, DeWine put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order on March 23.

Earlier this month, Ohio began the process of reopening its economy, with retail stores set to reopen on Tuesday, May 12, and hair salons and bars and restaurants outdoor dining set to reopen on Friday, May 15. Indoor dining at bars and restaurants will be permitted beginning on May 21.

RELATED: Ohio coronavirus update: 90% of economy to be reopened by Tuesday; No date set for reopening daycares

RELATED: Three additional RTA employees test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Ohio looking at plans for youth and adult sports amid coronavirus

RELATED: BREAKING: University Hospitals in Cleveland confirms suspected local cases of 'mystery illness' in children possibly linked to COVID-19 to 3News

RELATED: Here's why people can't stop playing 'Animal Crossing,' according to science

RELATED: Here's how coronavirus cases have grown in Ohio each day: Timeline

RELATED: Ohio Department of Health set to randomly test 1,200 households for coronavirus antibodies

RELATED: MLB owners reportedly approve proposal to start season around July 4th

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine doesn't set date for reopening daycares as previously planned

RELATED: Coronavirus in Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases & trends