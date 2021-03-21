Dr. Fauci warns of possible COVID surge after Europe's cases increase

Europe is usually a few weeks ahead of us in the dynamics of its outbreaks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While President Joe Biden has passed his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office, Dr. Anthony Fauci is reminding Americans that the virus is still here even while COVID numbers are leveling out.

“This is what happens when you plateau and start to inch up. History has shown us through three surges that we’ve had that that’s what happens that’s the dynamic of the virus in the community," said Dr. Fauci.

Dr. Fauci fears another surge because Europe’s COVID cases are increasing. He says Europe is usually a few weeks ahead of us in the dynamics of its outbreaks. Dr. Elizabeth Ransom at Baptist Health in Jacksonville shares his worry.

“It certainly is concerning because that is what we’ve seen in the past. however this virus is extremely unpredictable," said Dr. Ransom.

Dr. Ransom says with no prediction we won’t know what our COVID cases will look like weeks or months from now.

“There have been a few places in the U.S. where cases seem to be on the rise again unfortunately but not everywhere," said Dr. Ransom.

Dr. Ransom says there are some possible reasons for the spike in COVID cases in some states and in Europe.

“It could be increase in travel, it could be spring break, it could be people just being tired of this and just replacing their guard. All of those things can certainly contribute," said Dr. Ransom.

The impact of variants may be having an effect as well. Dr. Ransom says the way to prevent an increase in COVID cases is by staying vigilant.