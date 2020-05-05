COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced it will stop taking applications for COVID-19 child care assistance due to limited funding through the CARES Act.

Essential workers who are engaged in activities related to the COVID-19 emergency and response are asked to submit applications for child care assistance by 5 p.m. Friday, May 8.

The CARES Act provided vouchers for child care to qualified essential workers -- persons employed as health care workers, first responders, commercial transport, critical state government operations; or those who are involved in making sure the public has access to critical services (food, water, gas, utilities, sanitation, medical, child care); and critical infrastructure operations (communications, child care, national guard mobilization, transportation).

Additional information and the application is available at www.scchildcare.org.