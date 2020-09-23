Columbia Elton John concert rescheduled to 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Colonial Life Arena announced the Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour concert, originally scheduled for May 22, 2020, has been rescheduled for April 20, 2022.
Health concerns about the spread of COVID-19 caused the original concert date to move. At that time, Colonial Life representatives had hoped for a 2021 date but the singer's worldwide concert schedule has just been released showing the North American leg of the tour starting in New Orleans in January 2022.
According to Colonial Life Arena, all tickets purchased for the original concert date are still valid.